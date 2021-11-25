'Not Constitutionally Mandated': Mamata Banerjee On Why She Didn't Pay A Visit To Sonia Gandhi During Her Delhi Trip

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised the issue of the BSF’s territorial jurisdiction in the state, demanding that it be withdrawn. However, Banerjee said that she had no plans to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi during this visit, and added that it isn’t ‘constitutionally mandated’ to meet Gandhi every time she is in the capital.

“This time I sought time only from the prime minister. The leaders are all busy with Punjab polls. Work is first… Why should we meet Sonia every time? It is not constitutionally mandated," she said when reporters asked if she was meeting Sonia Gandhi, reported PTI.

During her meeting with the prime minister, she told Modi that the federal structure of the country should not be disturbed in any way. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Banerjee said that she invited the prime minister to inaugurate the Global Business Summit which would be held in West Bengal next year.

Banerjee shares a good relationship with the Congress president. However, Goa has become a bone of contention between the two. The exodus of key Congress leaders and then joining TMC, and the Bengal party’s foray into Goa politics have become pain points between the two parties, and therefore between the two leaders.

The latest jolt to Congress came in Meghalaya where 12 of its 17 MLAs, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma, joined Trinamool Congress. The TMC has witnessed a steady stream of leaders joining its ranks after quitting from Congress in the last few months.

In September, former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro joined TMC after quitting Congress. Within a few months time, Congress MP from Assam’s Silchar and ex-president of All India Mahila Congress, Sushmita Dev also embraced TMC. After joining TMC, both received Rajya Sabha seats.

Congress leader Kirti Azad and former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar also recently joined TMC.

