It’s official! Chennai is all black & white. The city is all set to host the 44th Chess Olympiad today and everybody is talking about it. From the swanky anthem launched by music legend AR Rahman to the Chief Minister MK Stalin making a guest appearance, the stage is set for the opening night of the biggest chess championship.

The chief guest for the event is yet another reminder of the scale of the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the event. PM Modi tweeted his excitement for the tournament.

No event in Tamil Nadu is complete without a tinge of Rajinikanth. Last week, the superstar hosted a superstar guest - Indian chess grandmaster Praggnananandhaa R. Rajinikanth wished the young grandmaster the best for the big night. Praggnananandhaa R shared pictures of the meet.

The Chess fervor is now all over the city. The city’s iconic Napier Bridge turned chess board to mark the event.

Yesterday, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inaugurated a 45 feet sculpture and inspected the venues for the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad at Mamallapuram. Stalin also interacted with players and wished them luck ahead of the big opening.

The mascot for the event is ‘Thambi’ and huge cutouts of the ‘Thambi’ poster were put up across the city including at metro stations.

The venue for the Chess Olympiad is Mahabalipuram – about 60 kilometers from Chennai and is spread across 44,000 square feet with hundreds of chairs setup in huge halls. This is the first time India is hosting the event. India is seeding second in the open segment, fielding six teams, three teams in the men category and three in the women’s category. Top-seed USA and third-placed Norway are expected to give India a tough challenge. There is optimism that India would bring home the Gold this year as India shared the gold medal in last year’s Chess Olympiad with Russia.

