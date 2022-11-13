Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet around 10 world leaders in bilateral meetings during his visit to Indonesia for the G20 summit. He will have a packed schedule, spending about 45 hours in Indonesia, during which as many as 20 engagements have been lined up.

The PM will leave for Indonesia on Monday (November 14) and will return to India on November 16. This is the 17th G20 Summit and at the closing session, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo will symbolically hand over the G20 Presidency to Modi.

Government sources said the multiple events include three working sessions on this year’s G20 themes and some events with other leaders. A community event will also be held by the PM to connect with the diaspora in Indonesia.

India will formally assume the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022. The Foreign Ministry has earlier said that during the Bali Summit, G20 Leaders will deliberate extensively on key issues of global concern under the theme of ‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger’. Three working sessions will be held as part of the G20 Summit Agenda — food and energy security; health; and digital transformation.

This summit is seen as an important one in light of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the stand of the world leaders on the same.

India has consistently held a balanced line on the conflict, advocating for a stop to the armed conflict and both sides coming to the dialogue table.

PM Modi, during his earlier visit to Russia, had told Russian President Vladimir Putin that “today’s era is not of war", a statement that was hailed by many Western powers. Putin has said he will not be attend the G20 Summit in Indonesia. A likely bilateral meeting between new UK PM Rishi Sunak and Modi is being keenly watched as both nations are looking at expanding their strategic bilateral partnership.

