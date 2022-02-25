46 Madhya Pradesh Students Stranded in Ukraine Safe, Says State Govt

As many as 46 students from Madhya Pradesh who have been registered with the Chief Minister’s helpline were safe in Ukraine as of Thursday evening, a senior official said here. The total number of students from Madhya Pradesh who are stranded in Ukraine, though, could be higher.

Nine students from Bhopal district, three each from Indore and Raisen, four each from Dhar, Ujjain and Dewas, two each from Barwani and Sehore and one each from Jabalpur, Gwalior, Chhindwara, Morena, Narmadapuram, Dindori, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Khargone, Jhabua, Barwani, Sagar, Balaghat, Ratlam and Burhanpur were safe when the reports came in around 8.30 pm, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora said.

They have been asked to follow the instructions of the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, he told PTI. They have also been provided with call centre numbers, the Embassy’s email id and other contact details, he added.

The names of these students were registered after they or their relatives sought help from the MP Chief Minister’s helpline, Rajora said.Russia on Thursday launched an attack on Ukraine after days of high tensions.

