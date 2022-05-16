49 Degrees in Delhi, Dust Storms in Punjab: North India Sizzles as Mercury Hits Record High; Rain Alert in Kerala

An intense heatwave hit parts of north India on Sunday with places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh recording 49 degrees Celsius and above. Meanwhile, the weather office has warned of heavy rainfall across Kerala and sounded a red alert for five districts.

In Delhi, the Safdarjung observatory recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius while two weather stations at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi and Najafgarh in southwest Delhi reported 49.2 and 49.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. The temperature at Safdarjung was the highest this season.

Record Temperatures in UP and Delhi NCR

A tormenting heatwave swept through North India on Sunday with the mercury crossing 49 degrees Celsius in pockets of Delhi, while the weather office forecast some relief Monday onwards. Gurugram in Haryana witnessed a scalding temperature of 48.1 degrees Celsius, the highest since May 10, 1966, when the city logged 49 degrees Celsius.

Banda district in Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region recorded the maximum day temperature of 49 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, this was the highest-ever temperature recorded in Banda in May.

The previous maximum temperature in the district was 48.8 deg Celsius on May 31, 1994. Churu and Pilani in Rajasthan reported maximum temperatures of 47.9 and 47.7 degrees Celsius, respectively, followed by Sri Ganganagar and Jhansi (47.6), Narnaul (47.5), Khajuraho and Nowgong (47.4) and Hissar (47.2), the IMD said.

Heavy Rain Alert in Kerala

While north India braved high temperatures, most parts of the southern peninsula experienced heavy rainfall with Kerala and Lakshadweep reporting heavy spells of 52.2 mm and 57.7 mm on Sunday, respectively.

The IMD had issued a warning of heavy rainfall across Kerala and sounded a red alert for five districts Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode. According to the weather office, Ernakulam had reported 122.2 mm rainfall on Sunday, which was 13 times the normal of 8.3 mm for the day. Kollam reported 113.6 mm rain followed by Thiruvananthapuram (109.1 mm), Alappuzha (97.4 mm), Pattanamita (85.1 mm), Thrissur (81.6 mm) and Kottayam (74.3 mm).

Mercury Breaches Maximum Limit

The weather office said the maximum temperature was markedly above normal (5.1 degrees or more) at several places in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Bihar.

The IMD said the maximum temperatures were appreciably above normal (3.1deg C to 5.0 deg C) at many places in West Uttar Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh.

Dust Storms Expected in Some States

The weather office said under the influence of a western disturbance, dust storm and thunderstorm were expected over northern parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, while a mild dust storm was likely over remaining parts of Punjab, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh and at isolated pockets of Delhi NCR.

Heavy Rain predicted in Bengal

The Met department on Sunday predicted rain or thundershower over the next five days in south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, which along with several other areas had been experiencing nor’westers or Kalbaishakhi regularly in May, after a dry April. The city experienced 23.8 mm rainfall in 24 hours till Sunday morning, the weatherman said.

Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 34.7 degree Celsius on Sunday, the Met department said. Purulia recorded the maximum day temperature in the state at 39 degree Celsius, it added.

Jammu and Kashmir Under Heatwave grip

In Jammu and Kashmir, heatwave gripped most parts of Jammu region with the mercury moving further up and settling at the season’s high of 43.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, officials said. The city also marked a rise in the night temperature, which settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius 3.3 notches above the season’s average.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, was the second hottest recorded place in Jammu region with a high of 41.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 23.8 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department officials said. Meanwhile, the summer capital Srinagar recorded a dip in the maximum temperature which settled at 29.8 degrees Celsius against Saturday’s 31.3 degrees Celsius. The day temperature in the city was 5.9 degrees above normal.

The night temperature was also three degrees above normal in Srinagar, which recorded a low of 13.6 degrees Celsius, the officials said. The weather office has predicted relief from the heatwave from Monday evening owing to inclement weather.

