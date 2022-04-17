49-member UK Delegation to Take Part in Bengal Global Business Summit from April 20

A 49-member delegation from the United Kingdom and industrialists from across the country are expected to take part in the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) that will start on April 20.

Through the event, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is trying to promote the state’s “positive business environment".

The British Deputy High Commission and British Council Kolkata, in collaboration with the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will facilitate B2B meetings during the summit. These discussions will enable participants to identify opportunities for future collaboration, research and innovation, and facilitate expansion of trade and investment.

Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata said, “I’m delighted to bring such a large delegation to BGBS. The 2030 Roadmap agreed by our Prime Ministers in May last year promised to transform trade and investment between the UK and India. That’s what we’re here to do. I want to increase the United Kingdom’s portfolio of investments and partnerships in West Bengal, which already provides around 30,000 jobs in Kolkata alone. There is a strong interest from the UK companies looking to expand existing investments here and from others who are new to India. As the splendid Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town and the magnificent Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan show, Bengal means business, so does Global Britain."

Education and creative economy is another vital aspect of the UK spectrum for BGBS. There will be a major thrust on education, research, creative economy and sustainable tourism during these two-day engagements, he said.

Debanjan Chakrabarti, director East and Northeast India, British Council, said: “West Bengal has an enviable pool of education and research talent. We are delighted to contribute to West Bengal’s global thinking on education through BGBS. We are supporting public-private partnerships on education, creative economy and sustainable tourism with ideas and expertise from the UK. We have several top UK universities taking part in BGBS deliberations which will create opportunities for young people from both Bengal and Britain and build on existing research partnerships between higher education institutions. We are supporting the strengthening of sustainable tourism and creative economy - all of which create a huge number of jobs - and align with UN Sustainable Development Goals. We hope that at BGBS 2022, we the start scripting a new Bengal-Britain story that will drive the 21st century economy."

British Council will organise a creative economy Round Table on April 21 and 22, soon after the conclusion of BGBS and will look at regeneration of public-private partnerships along with discussion on possible partnerships and capacity building in-built heritage conservation, festivals and crafts. “We are expecting participation from West Bengal stakeholders representing private / social enterprise sector and other cultural heritage sectors," Chakrabarti said.

