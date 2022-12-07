49-Yr-Old Man Arrested for Impersonating a Woman, Extorting 21Lakhs from Chennai Man

A 49-year-old man from Salem in Tamil Nadu has been arrested by the Nungambakkam police on December 6 for allegedly defrauding a Chennai man by pretending to be a woman.

The complainant, 39-year-old Raghuram, hailing from Puzhuthivakkam, has been employed as a senior executive by a private company in Nungambakkam in Chennai, according to the police. In search of a partner, his father Balasubramanian got in touch with a man by the name Kalyanaraman, who informed him that his family was looking for a groom for his niece Aishwarya, who is residing in Salem in Tamil Nadu.

He told Balasubramanian they liked the profile of his son Raghuram. According to the authorities, Aishwarya has been in contact with Raghuram ever since on her mobile phone. Raghuram apparently found Aishwarya’s talk to be enthralling. On May 22, Raghuram received a call claiming to be from Aishwarya, asking for Rs 8,000 to pay for her mother’s emergency medical treatment.

Later, Raghuram sent an additional Rs 20.90 lakh in installments, making the deposit through the digital wallet as she claimed that her mother needs to undergo further treatment. Eventually, police further stated that Kalyanaraman would evade Raghuram’s questions concerning the marriage whenever he was asked. Thus, he also declined to give the cash back when Raghuram felt suspicious. As a result, Raghuram lodged a police complaint and a case was registered.

Following an inquiry, the police detained 49-year-old Thathathri of Chinna Thirupathi in Salem, who over the phone had impersonated both Kalyanaraman and Aishwarya in order to defraud the complainant. The accused, who was a medical representative, has been found to have spent the money on online games and lost. Further investigations are underway.

