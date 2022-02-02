5 Arrested By UP STF For Supplying Fake Vaccines, Testing Kits

A team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested five members of a gang for their alleged involvement in the production of fake Covid vaccines and test kits. The STF has arrested all the accused from Varanasi and seized fake vaccines and kits worth Rs 4 crore.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh Thavani, Sandeep Sharma, Lakshya Java, Shamsher and Arunesh Vishwakarma. During the operation, STF has recovered a fake testing kit, fake covishield vaccine, fake Zycov D vaccine, packing machine, empty vials, swab sticks, etc.

After interrogating the arrested accused, the STF revealed that Rakesh Thavani, Sandeep Sharma, Arunesh Vishwakarma, and Shamsher used to make the fake vaccine and testing kits.

Advertisement

Accused Lakshya Java used to supply these fake products to various states. The police are now busy finding out the network of this gang. They are trying to figure out the states they supplied these fake vaccines and kits to.

Meanwhile, India, much like other countries, is currently witnessing the third wave of Covid-19. In the last 24 hours, India clocked 1,67,000 fresh infections and 1,733 deaths. The number of fatalities was high because Kerala added a backlog of 1,063 deaths to Tuesday’s number.

The positivity rate dropped to 9.26 per cent as compared to Tuesday’s 11.6 per cent. India currently has 16.21 lakh active cases, according to official figures.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.