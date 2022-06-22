5 Cops, Home Guard Stabbed Inside Police Station in Delhi's Shahdara

Five policemen and a home guard were stabbed by a man inside a police station in east Delhi’s Shahdara on Wednesday, officials said. The incident took place on the third floor of Cyber Police Station, Shahdara, they said.

The accused, identified as Bharat Bhati, 28, has been arrested, police said. The injured personnel have been identified as Head Constable Deepak, constables Amit, Manish, Naresh Sunil, and Homeguard Ravi, they said.

Twenty people were inside the police station, including eight women, when the man went on a stabbing spree. According to police, on Wednesday, a man entered the police station and started recording a video.

When he was stopped by the police and was asked the reason behind his recording the video, the man suddenly took out a knife and stabbed several personnel one after the other. R Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) said, “Bhati came to the police station around 12.45 pm. He was talking to the staff there and went to the third floor. He then started taking a video. He was armed with a knife. When he was stopped, he started attacking policemen. Our staff is injured. Whoever came to rescue the injured and stop the accused was also stabbed." “When he tried to escape from the police station, the sentry closed the gates. Two-three policemen chased and overpowered him. They snatched his knife and arrested him," he said. All injured were rushed to hospital where they are being treated, he said.

One of the cops who sustained injuries in his chest is critical, police said. The man after his detention claimed that he was a complainant, but no complaint copy was found on him.

Police said he also banged his head against the wall and injured himself. During interrogation, Bhati said he runs an online business and has worked at other companies earlier, another police official said.

“His parents had died a few years back and he takes care of his brother and sister. They live with their grandparents in Shahdara’s Balbir Nagar," he said. Police said that they have not found any previous instances of brush with law involving Bhati. The actual reason behind his visit to the police station armed and recording a video is not clear yet, and further investigation is on into the matter, they said.

