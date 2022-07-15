5 Die in Delhi's Alipur After Wall of Under-construction Godown Collapses; PM Modi, CM Kejriwal Express Grief

In a horrific incident, five people were killed and many feared being trapped after a wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in outer Delhi’s Alipur area on Friday. According to the fire department, over 10 people are trapped under the debris and so far four have been rescued.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot as the area of the godown is about 5,000 sqr yards. Two JCBs and four hydra cranes were used to clear the debris.

“We got initial information that a wall of an under-construction building has collapsed and 6-12 people are feared trapped. Based on the initial info, we conducted technical, manual, and canine-based searches at the wall collapse site," news agency ANI quoted Aditya P Singh, Deputy Commandant, NDRF as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the incident and said his thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy.

“Anguished by the mishap in Alipur, Delhi. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest," Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was monitoring the relief work. He tweeted, “A very tragic incident happened in Alipur. The district administration is involved in relief and rescue work. I am monitoring the relief work. I pray for the souls of the deceased," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

