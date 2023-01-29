5 Drug Smugglers Arrested in UP, Smack Worth Rs 27 Crore Seized

Five smugglers operating an inter-state narcotics racket have been arrested in two separate incidents and over 26 kg smack, worth around Rs 27 crore in the international market, seized from them, police said here.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh told reporters on Saturday that a team from the Kotwali police station arrested two smugglers, identified as G P Singh and Shanullah, and seized 23 kg smack from them.

In the other incident, three smugglers were arrested in the Jaidpur police station area and around three kg smack was seized from them. They were identified as Aleem Sadhu, Maroof and Kaif, the SP said.

All five are being interrogated, he added.

