Home » News » India » 5 Killed, 7 Others Injured In Road Accident In Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri

5 Killed, 7 Others Injured In Road Accident In Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri

The incident reportedly occurred when an SUV carrying 11 labourers from Shahjahanpur lost its balance and overturned into a gorge near the railway crossing in the Palia police station area

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 12:06 IST

Lakhimpur, India

The injured have been admitted to the primary healthcare centre (Representational Image)
The injured have been admitted to the primary healthcare centre (Representational Image)

As many as five people were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. As per media reports, seven others were critically injured in the accident.

The incident reportedly occurred when an SUV carrying 11 labourers from Shahjahanpur lost its balance and overturned into a gorge near the railway crossing in the Palia police station area.

The injured have been admitted to the primary healthcare centre (PHC).

Further details awaited.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: November 22, 2022, 12:06 IST
last updated: November 22, 2022, 12:06 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani Turns Up The Heat In Denim Corset Top And Black Latex Pants, See The Diva's Super Sexy Pictures

+14PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Sheer White Ruffled Saree, Check Out The Beauty's Most Gorgeous Saree Looks