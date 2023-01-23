Home » News » India » 5 Killed in Car-truck Collision in Kerala's Alappuzha District: Police

5 Killed in Car-truck Collision in Kerala's Alappuzha District: Police

According to Ambalapuzha police, the incident took place late last night on the national highway.

January 23, 2023

Alappuzha, India

The car they were travelling in collided with a lorry that was going towards Thiruvananthapuram near Ambalappuzha (News18 Photo)
At least five youngsters were killed in an accident in Kerala’s Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha dist. Four of them reportedly died on the spot and one person died in the hospital while undergoing treatment, police said.

The car they were travelling in collided with a lorry that was going towards Thiruvananthapuram near Ambalappuzha.

According to the police, the incident happened around 1.30 am early Monday morning. The lorry which was carrying rice collided with the car going towards Thiruvananthapuram.

The victims were identified as Prasad, Shiju, Amal, Sachin and Sumod.

They were reportedly running an ISRO canteen and four of them were from Thiruvananthapuram and one hailed from Kollam district.

January 23, 2023
last updated: January 23, 2023, 09:01 IST
