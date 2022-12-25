5-Member US Team Reaches Assam To Search Remains of WWII Warplane

A five-member US team, accompanied by a team from India, arrived in Sapekheti of Assam’s Charaideo to search for and recover the remains of the American soldiers who died in a plane crash during the Second World War.

The warplane crashed on June 26, 1944, while returning from a Burmese mission, at No1 Kathiakhunda village under the Sapekhati PS of Charaideo District, Upper Assam. The bodies of seven out of eleven US soldiers and crew members were found at that time. The present mission is to search for the remains of four missing soldiers/crew members of the warplane

The team from India to excavate the remains include professors of the Indian National Forensic Institute and members of the Anthropological Survey of India under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

According to Dr Koel Mukherjee, a member of the Anthropological Survey of India’s team, “The US team sent by the Ministry of Defence (USA) will excavate the area and then the laboratory works for the research to find the human remains will follow. This process will take almost 20 days to complete."

The area is kept under strict security surveillance and it no one is allowed to enter the core zone.

According to the owner of the land, Kumud Dehingia said “This process was first started in 2014 followed by 2017 and 2019. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the excavation and research process was delayed and finally, it was started again today".

