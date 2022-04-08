5 Mistakes To Avoid During Summers That May Cause Your Smartphone To Explode

Smartphones are the most important gadget we own these days. However, with reports of smartphones exploding for unknown reasons increasing these days, there is a new concern among people to avoid such a calamity. Recently, another OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone exploded, adding to the number of cases that have come up with OnePlus’ mid-ranger exploding while in the owner’s possession. There have been similar cases with smartphones from other brands as well, like a Realme XT exploding back in December 2021, and the much-popular Samsung Galaxy Note 7 debacle that eventually led to the smartphone being discontinued.

WHY DOES YOUR SMARTPHONE HEAT AND WHAT IT DOES

Now, there are a number of reasons why smartphones explode, the reasons pertain to various things like battery health or the smartphone’s overall temperature, and more. Most of the time, it is the smartphone’s battery that explodes, and this mostly happens due to heating or increased temperature. Heating doesn’t only lead to your smartphone’s battery exploding, but can also cause other issues like battery drain, force shutdowns, or worse, the CPU melting due to extreme temperatures. All these are things that can potentially damage the smartphone permanently, or even cause serious injuries. With that in mind and the fact that peak summer is just around the corner, let us take a look at how we can avoid overheating your smartphone.

HOW TO PREVENT YOUR SMARTPHONE FROM HEATING UP IN HOT SUMMERS

-Avoid Direct Sunlight. The easiest and most obvious way of preventing your smartphone from heating up is keeping it away from direct sunlight and in a cool place.

-Use Authentic and Certified Chargers. Using a low quality or incorrect charger for your smartphone can cause excessive heating which will damage your battery. It is advised that users only stick to chargers that come in the box, and if buying aftermarket adapters, stick to known brands and certified chargers.

-Avoid Using Phones That Are Physically Damaged. It’s understandable that replacing a damaged smartphone with a new one means extra expense but note that the chances of damaged smartphone exploding are way higher. In the case of smartphones with wireless charging, large currents circulate through wireless charging coils that get hot. These coils are placed in the back panel and having a crack could expose this coil, which could lead to a short circuit.

-Do not overcharge Your Phone. Make sure that you unplug your smartphone the moment it charges to full. While many new phones come with tech that cuts power input the moment the battery reaches 100, it is still a good practice, in case your phone does not have the feature.

Don’t put unnecessary load on your smartphone

-Turn Off Location Services, Bluetooth. While it may seem like something that won’t make a difference, turning off location does ease the load on your phone and if your phone is already heating up, turning off location and Bluetooth will bring the temperatures down.

-Turn Down Screen Brightness. Similar to location services, turning down brightness of your display also eases the load on the battery and the processor.

-Kill Unused Apps. At times, there are heavy apps that keep running in the background without our knowledge, causing heating issues and battery drain. It is a good practice to keep killing apps on your smartphone every now and then to save battery and avoid heating.

