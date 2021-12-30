5-month Pregnant Wife Killed for Dowry in Madurai, Husband Arrested

In a horrifying incident, a 5-month pregnant woman has been strangled to death from the terrace by her husband for dowry. It has caused a stir in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district. Ganapathy Raja, the woman’s husband has been arrested following a complaint lodged by the deceased woman’s brother.

The Thangamari and Rajapandi couple from Chithoor village near Thirumangalam in Madurai district have three sons and a daughter. The youngest son, Ganapathy Raja (28), who dropped out halfway from his law studies, is a painter in Virudhunagar. Though Ganapathy Raja’s parents did not give consent to marriage as Nagalakshmi was living with her two brothers at her uncle’s house after she lost her parents and could not give any jewellery as dowry for the wedding. However, Ganapathy has been in love with Nagalakshmi at first sight. Despite his parents’ opposition, Ganapathy Raja married Nagalakshmi 7 months back and has been living in Chittoor.

Nagalakshmi, who was pregnant, allegedly slipped and fell from upstairs of their home on December 27 night when she went to dry her clothes. Neighbours ran for help after hearing the screams and rushed her to Virudhunagar Government Hospital by ambulance. But doctors said Nagalakshmi was brought dead.

Vairam, the brother of Nagalakshmi, had lodged a complaint at the police station claiming that his sister’s death was unnatural.

During the police investigation, it was revealed that Nagalakshmi was killed by her husband by dragging her fall from the terrace for dowry. The police filed a murder case against the husband.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that Ganapathy Raja killed Nagalakshmi over dowry issue as he was unable to get the salary. He started asking Nagalakshmi to get 10 pawns of jewellery from her relatives. The argument continued between the couple for some days and that is where Ganapathy Raja plotted a plan to kill his pregnant wife. Further investigations are underway.

