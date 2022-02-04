5 Workers Killed After Under-construction Building Slab Collapses in Pune; PM Modi Condoles Deaths

Five labourers were killed and as many injured after the slab of a building under construction collapsed in Pune, police said on Friday. Fire brigade and police personnel were engaged in rescuing those trapped under the debris at the site at Shastrinagar in Yerwada area of the city, a police official said.

“A net of steel bars meant to build a slab at the basement level collapsed late Thursday night. Five labourers working at the time died on the spot and five others were injured," Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V), said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest, he tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.