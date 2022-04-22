Home » News » India » 5-year-old Girl Among 3 Killed as Wall at Wedding Venue Collapses in UP; 34 Injured

The incident took place around 11.30 p.m. when wedding rituals had ended, and guests had just begun eating. (Representational Image)
The victims, the four of whom are critical, have been admitted to a nearby hospital

IANS
Updated: April 22, 2022, 10:06 IST

Three persons were killed and 34 injured after a balcony and a wall collapsed at a wedding venue in Bijnor area in Sarojini Nagar police circle, late on Thursday night.

The deceased include 5-year-old Shraddha.

The victims, the four of whom are critical, have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The incident took place around 11.30 p.m. when wedding rituals had ended, and guests had just begun eating.

“Suddenly, the wall and a balcony collapsed, and all was over in a few minutes," said Aniket Singh, an eyewitness of the incident.

first published: April 22, 2022, 10:06 IST