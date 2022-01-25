5-year-old Music Maestro from Assam Wins Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

What Dhritishman Chakraborty does is no child’s play; in fact, most adults would find it challenging too. The five-year-old from ONGC Colony in Assam’s Nazira town can sing in over half a dozen languages and has now been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2022.

A function was held on Monday at the office of the deputy commissioner of Sivasagar district, where the DC, Megh Nidhi Dahal, and Dhritishman’s parents Debojit and Sonam Chakraborty were also present. The award was given to the child through blockchain technology and the prize money was transferred to his bank account.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with the winners of the PMRBP 2022 and awarded them certificates digitally. The event was held virtually, keeping in mind the Covid-19 crisis in the country. A total of 29 children, including 14 girls, were awarded in six fields — innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service, and bravery. Each winner got a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and a certificate.

At the age of 3, Dhritishman became the “youngest multilingual singer", according to the India book of records. Now, he can apparently sing in Assamese, Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Sanskrit, Sinhalese, etc. He also loves playing the drums and ukulele.

Now, at the age of 5, he has recorded more than 70 songs in 7-8 languages. Many of these went viral on social media platforms. Also, he has nearly 13,100 followers on Facebook and 4,200 on YouTube.

One of his Assamese songs was also shared by chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma. Other notable figures who have appreciated his talent include Sunidhi Chauhan, Shaan, Tony Kakkar, Swanand Kirkire, Shantanu Moitra, Jeet Gannguli, etc. He was also invited to perform on a special episode of a TV show alongside former Indian cricketing great Sourav Ganguly.

Dhritishman won prizes at a live show held in Rabindra Tirtha, Kolkata, says his family, and was also victorious in an online competition organised by the Shankar Mahadevan Academy.

