50 Commandos, 2 Bulletproof Cars, 12 Escort Vehicles: Punjab Cops' Security Plan for Gangster Bishnoi

A total of 50 Punjab Police personnel, two bulletproof vehicles and 12 escort vehicles will ensure the safety of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as he is ferried from Delhi to Punjab, the state counsel told the Delhi court seeking his custody in connection with singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing on May 29.

Bishnoi is in Tihar jail in various Arms Act cases. He has told investigators that his gang members, including Goldy Brar, hatched a conspiracy and killed Moose Wala, officials said on June 3.

According to them, Bishnoi, who is in the custody of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, has alleged that Moose Wala was involved in the killing of Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky Middukhera on August 7 last year, which led to a “rivalry" between him and the Punjabi singer.

A Delhi court allowed the arrest of Bishnoi in connection with the Moose Wala killing. However, the transfer remand plea of the Punjab police is pending.

The gangster has reportedly confessed to have masterminded the killing. The transfer remand plea of the Punjab police is pending.

VIDEOGRAPHY ON ROUTES

The Punjab Police while seeking transit remand of the gangster gave the detailed plan on a secured shifting to the state. The government told the court that it would take full responsibility of the security while taking him to the state. The Punjab Police also told the court that the routes through which gangster will be ferried would be videographed.

Opposing Punjab government’s request, Bishnoi’s lawyer Vishal Chopra said that if Lawrence was taken to Punjab, his life would be in danger and he could also be killed in a fake encounter.

PROBE SO FAR

The Pune police have so far arrested Santosh Jadhav, a shooter allegedly involved in the popular singer’s murder, and his aide Navnath Suryavanshi, a suspect in the case. Jadhav, 24, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and Suryavanshi, 27, were arrested on Sunday from Mandavi tehsil at Bhuj in Gujarat by a team of Pune rural police.

Jadhav was arrested in a 2021 murder case registered at Manchar police station in Maharashtra’s Pune district. On the run for a year, he had shaved his head and changed his appearance to evade arrest.

