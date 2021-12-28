50% Seat Capacity, No Standing Passenger Allowed: DMRC Issues SoPs As Yellow Alert Sounded in Delhi

In a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and its variants, the Delhi government on Tuesday sounded a yellow alert in the national capital shutting down schools and restricting public transport. In line with the ongoing curbs, the Delhi Rail Metro Corporation also listed down the new rules for the passengers availing of its services.

Travel will be allowed only up to 50% seating capacity inside the Metro trains and no standing passenger shall be allowed during the travel the DMRC noted.

“In view of the same, entry into Metro stations will be regulated by restricting the number of gates open for entry into stations to ensure compliance with the guidelines." the guidelines issued by the corporation further added.

Under the other set of curbs imposed by the government, shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will open based on an odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM. The timing of the night curfew imposed from Monday night has also been extended by an hour and it will now begin at 10 pm. The night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will remain in force till further orders. Marriages and funerals will be allowed attendance of 20 persons while all other types of gathering related to social, political, cultural, religious, and festival events will be prohibited. Only one weekly market per zone with 50 percent of vendors will be allowed to open and lastly, restaurants will be permitted with 50 percent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm while bars can also operate with the same capacity, but from 12 noon to 10 pm.

The yellow alert has been imposed by the govt under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital with immediate effect in view of the surge in a number of Covid-19’s delta and Omicron variants cases. The ‘Yellow’ (Level-1) alert is usually sounded when the positivity rate crosses 0.5 percent or new Covid-19 cases increase to 1,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 500. The corresponding response then involves allowing construction, manufacturing activities, and the opening of shops and establishments of essential goods.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had in July of this year passed a color-coded response action plan under which curbs were to be implemented in accordance with the severity of the Covid-19 situation in the national capital. The color codes based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), the cumulative number of new cases (over a week), and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week) will designate four levels of alerts. According to the draft action plan, shops and establishments of essential goods and services will be allowed to open during all four levels of alerts.

