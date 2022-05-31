50k Participants, Schools Shut: On 8 Yrs of Modi Govt, PM Picks Poll-bound Himachal for Today's Mega Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will participate in the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ in Shimla, marking the completion of eight years of his government, and will directly interact with the beneficiaries of different schemes.

Ahead of the rally at The Ridge, the BJP has given Shimla a saffron look with party flags fluttering all over. The programme conceptualises elected public representatives across the country directly interacting with the public in an endeavour to get feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

BJYM state president Amit Thakur said that besides pamphlets and other material, nearly 20,000 flags and 174 hoardings had been put up. “We are expecting a gathering of over 50,000 people. We have installed 15 LED screens at different places to enable the public to watch the PM’s address live," Thakur reportedly said.

Around 11 am on May 31, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’, it said. The “novel public programme" is being organised across the country in state capitals, district headquarters and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

The ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ will start around 9:45 am with chief ministers, central ministers, state ministers, members of Parliament, members of Legislative Assembly and other elected public representatives directly interacting with the public at their respective locations across the country, the statement said. Around 11 am, with the prime minister joining the programme, the various state and local level programmes will get coverage and make the ‘Sammelan’ national.

The district administration has announced closing the road from Annandale to Kennedy House tomorrow for all vehicles from 7 am to 2 pm. The PM will also hold a roadshow from Central Telegraph Office to Mother’s Choice store at The Mall.

The administration has also asked schools to prepone their summer vacation to avoid traffic congestion anticipating a huge gathering for the rally.

The event is also being seen as the BJP’s bid to galvanise its cadres ahead of the Shimla Municipal Corporation next month and the assembly elections later this year. The MC’s term ends up on June 18.

The party has asked all its corporators to personally reach out to the people for the mega event.

During the ‘Sammelan’, Prime Minister Modi will directly interact with the beneficiaries of different programmes of nine ministries/departments of the government. The freewheeling interaction being organised across the country is aimed at getting free and frank feedback from the public, understanding the impact of welfare schemes in people’s lives and exploring convergence and saturation with regard to different government programmes, the PMO said.

The endeavour is to make the reach and delivery of government programmes more efficient so as to improve the ease of living of the citizens of the country, it said. Prime Minister Modi will also release the 11th instalment of financial benefit under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi’ (PM-KISAN) scheme. This will enable the transfer of an amount of around Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. He will also interact with the beneficiaries of PM-KISAN across the country, according to the statement.

(With inputs from PTI)

