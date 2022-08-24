50,094 People Held for Illicit Liquor Trade in UP Since January

As many as 50,094 persons have been arrested for manufacturing, transporting and sale of illicit liquor and 50,615 cases registered in this regard in Uttar Pradesh between January 1 and July 31 this year, a press release said on Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Police recovered a total of 3,32,881 litres of foreign liquor, 11,48,928 litres of country liquor as well as 23,51,154 kg of ‘Lahan’ during this operation and also destroyed 3,781 illicit liquor kilns.

It is worth mentioning here that the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a massive crackdown on the mafia involved in the drug and illicit liquor trade as well as cattle smuggling in the state. The Yogi Adityanath-led government has directed the law enforcement agencies not to spare anyone involved in these activities.

During the same period, the police registered 6,006 cases against drug leaders and arrested 6,692 accused while recovering 42,898 kg of ganja, 610 kg of charas, 144 kg of opium, 13 kg of heroin, 79 kg of smack, 13 kg of morphine, 200 grams of cocaine, 3,333 kg of doda and 14 kg of synthetic narcotics psychotropic drugs from them.

The police also registered 4,917 cases against liquor/drug mafia and arrested 617 accused during the period, out of which 10 accused have been booked under the National Security Act, 473 under Gangsters Act and 254 under the Goonda Act.

Besides, the UP police have opened the files of 305 history-sheeters and impounded illegal property worth a whopping Rs 3,41,86,45,362 in 226 such cases.

The police also took stern action against cow smugglers during the period arresting 348 accused and registering 2,733 cases, of which 16 have been booked under NSA, 312 under Gangsters Act, and 157 under Goonda Act. The police have also opened files of 213 history sheeters and have confiscated illegal property worth Rs 30,13,24,109,103 of the cattle mafia in 103 cases.

The press release added that between August 1 and August 23, the UP STF arrested 12 drug dealers and recovered from their possession 549 kg of ganja, 02 kg of opium, 210 gm of morphine, as well as cash and vehicles used by them.

