5,983 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally went up to 22,88,566 as 5,983 fresh cases were added on Wednesday. In the 24 hours ending 9 am today, the state also reported 11,280 recoveries and 11 deaths, the latest bulletin said.

The number of active cases came down to 1,00,622 after a total of 21,73,313 recoveries and 14,631 deaths, the bulletin said. The State had reported 6,213 new infections on Tuesday, while the active cases were at 1,05,930.

East Godavari district registered 741, Guntur 738, Krishna 618, Kadapa 608, Kurnool 579 and West Godavari 565 fresh cases in 24 hours. The remaining seven districts added less than 500 new cases each, with Srikakulam reporting the lowest of 87.

Visakhapatnam district reported four, Kadapa two more Covid-19 deaths. Chittoor, Guntur, SPS Nellore, Prakasam and West Godavari districts had one fresh fatality each in a day.

