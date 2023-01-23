6 Amazing Health Benefits of Drumsticks You Had No Idea About

Drumsticks are a popular vegetable in Indian households. From using it in sambar to making its own curry, the drumsticks make for both a great condiment and the main ingredient in a dish. Along with being versatile, veggie also has several health benefits that people seldom know about.

Some of the health benefits of drumsticks, according to health Shots are:

Maintain blood sugar levels

People who are diabetic should add drumsticks to their diet as they help in boosting and functioning of the gallbladder and maintain blood sugar levels under the healthy upper limit.

Boost immunity

Advertisement

Drumsticks are an abundant source of Vitamin C. This along with the presence of antibacterial properties make it a great immunity booster and protects against seasonal diseases and flu.

Help in blood purification

The antibiotic agents present in the vegetable improve blood circulation and purification. This is because the oxygen absorption of blood increases and purifies it.

Great for stomach

Drumsticks have a lot of fibre and are abundant in B vitamins such as niacin, riboflavin and B12. All of these help in preventing bowel syndromes and maintaining gut health.

Improve bone density

Loaded with calcium and iron, drumsticks are great for our bone health. They improve bone density and increase bone strength, preventing fractures and delaying the onset of osteoporosis. This is the reason why veggie is recommended for pregnant women.

Improve sexual health

Drumsticks improve sexual health, especially among women. They are a great source of zinc which is likely to enhance the process of spermatogenesis. This process plays an important role in female sterility.

Prevent respiratory diseases

Advertisement

Drumsticks’ anti-inflammatory properties help in relieving inflamed airways. This is why patients with mild coronavirus symptoms consumed drumsticks a lot and prevented the severity of their respiratory symptoms.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here