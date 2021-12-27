6 Maoists, Including 4 Women, Killed in Encounter With Police, CRPF at Chhattisgarh-Telangana Border

Six Maoists, including four women were allegedly killed in an exchange of fire between police and them at Telangana- Chhattisgarh border area on Monday, police said.

According to Sunil Dutt Superintendent of Police Bhadradri Kothagudem District, the ultras were killed in a joint operation of Telangana and Chhattisgarh Police and CRPF.

The incident took place under Kishtaram police station limits of South Bastar area under Sukma District, Dutt said.

Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana borders Chhattisgarh.

It was a joint operation by Telangana and Chhattisgarh Police and CRPF. The incident took place around 6.30 AM to 7 AM, the police official told PTI.

He further said they received a tip off that Maoists were trying to attack the forces and combing was stepped up.

The IEDs were planted in the district to target security personnel involved in anti-Naxal operations, reports said. According to a report by the news agency PTI, Naxal elements have been planting IEDs in the district to target security personnel as they have lost the support of locals in the Abujmad and Bastar regions.

