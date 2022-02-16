6 of Family Killed as Car Rams into Stationary Truck in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

Six persons of a family were killed when their car rammed into a stationary container in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased include a woman and two children. The family was returning from Surat when the accident took place.

The police have taken the bodies into their custody and sent them for autopsy.

According to reports, Ajay Kumar, his wife, two children and two others were on their way home in Ayodhya when the accident occurred. All of them died on the spot.

Further details are awaited.

