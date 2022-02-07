6 States And UTs Fully Vaccinated Eligible People

A total of 6 states and Union Territories (UTs) have fully vaccinated all eligible citizens against Covid-19, according to a report of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep have vaccinated all the eligible population starting from 15 years of age. They have vaccinated 100 percent eligible population of their state.

The health ministry begun the vaccination programme against Covid-19 in India last year in January. Now, the authorities are aiming to vaccinate all people above 15 years of age.

Out of 6, three of these states are famous for their tourism and weather. Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Jammu and Kashmir receive lakhs of tourists annually. In such a situation, it is also a matter of relief for the tourists that these regions are safe as they have completely vaccinated their eligible population against Covid-19.

There are 14 other states and UTs in the country that have vaccination rates much higher than the national average. So far 76 percent of the eligible population in India is fully vaccinated as they have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. These states and UTs include Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Delhi, Haryana, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh, Rajasthan and Assam.

A total of 6 states are on their way to be in fully vaccinated states. In the state of Sikkim, 95 percent of people above 15 years have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccines. Whereas in Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, 94 percent of both doses have been given to the eligible population.

Apart from these, 93 percent of vaccination has been done in Gujarat and 92 percent in Uttarakhand. In Karnataka, 89 percent of people have received both doses of the corona vaccine. In such a situation, these 6 states will soon join the states with 100 percent second dose vaccination.

