6-year-old Killed in 'Revenge' After Grandfather Stops Accused from Playing PUBG in UP

PUBG has claimed another life in Uttar Pradesh. A 20-year-old Arun Sharma has been arrested for murdering a six-year-old boy to take “revenge" from his grandfather who stopped him from playing online game PUBG.

The six-year-old boy Sanskar Yadav used to come to Arun’s grandfather Narsingh Sharma for tuitions.

The boy did not return home on Wednesday night after tuitions and when his parents came to Sharma’s house to inquire, they were told that Sanskar had not come for classes.

The family informed the police and launched a search for the boy.

On Thursday, family members saw the books and copies of Sanskar scattered in a field near his tutor’s home. In one of the copies, there was a letter demanding a ransom of Rs five lakhs for Sanskar’s safe return.

Deoria SP Sankalp Sharma said on Friday that the police got all family members to give handwriting samples and one of them matched. The sample was of Arun Sharma who was then taken into custody and interrogated.

During interrogation, he broke down and revealed that his grandfather often scolded him for playing online games and even refused to give him money.

He said that when Sanskar came for classes, he kidnapped him and then strangulated him to death. He also sealed the boy’s lip with adhesive to prevent him from screaming or raising an alarm.

He then dumped the boy’s body in a toilet outside their home with the intention of implicating his grandfather.

The police have arrested the accused under the charges of murder, kidnapping for ransom, and causing of disappearance of evidence.

Police have also seized his mobile phone and sent it for forensic examination.

It may be recalled that last month, a 15-year-old boy had shot dead his mother when she scolded him from playing PUBG.

