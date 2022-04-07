60 Cases Against Each Other in 41 Years: SC Asks Separated Couple to Go For Mediation

Amazed over the filing of 60 cases against each other by a separated couple in the last 41 years, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked them to go for mediation to settle the dispute, saying the ingenuity of lawyers has to be marked. “What to do. Some people like fighting. They want to be in court always. If they do not see the court, they do not get the sleep," a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said and asked the counsel for the separated couple to go for the mediation for an amicable quietus of the dispute.

The bench, which also comprised Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, was surprised when it was informed that a total of 60 cases have been filed by the husband and wife in their 30 years of marriage and 11 years of separation. While referring the parties for mediation, the bench made clear that as the mediation is a time-bound process, the parties cannot be allowed to pursue other pending cases in the meantime.

You cannot have both. You cannot have the cake and eat it too, the bench told the counsel for the woman.

