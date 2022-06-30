60 People Rescued After Portion of Seven-storey Building Collapses in South Mumbai

A portion of a seven-storey residential building collapsed in Kalbadevi area of south Mumbai on Thursday, a fire brigade official said. According to civic authorities, at least 60 people were rescued from the structure by local residents. The incident took place around 2 pm in Badamwadi area of Kalbadevi, a densely populated locality in the city, the official said.

Five fire engines have been pressed into service and the rescue operation is underway, he said, adding that they have not received any details of anyone being trapped under the debris. Further details about the incident are awaited.

