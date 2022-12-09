Home » News » India » 60-Plus Hours Gone, Ops Still On To Rescue 8-Year-Old From 400-Ft Deep Borewell in MP

60-Plus Hours Gone, Ops Still On To Rescue 8-Year-Old From 400-Ft Deep Borewell in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the officials to make adequate arrangements to bring out the boy safely

Last Updated: December 09, 2022, 12:55 IST

The rescue operations have been on for three straigh days. (ANI)
It’s been more than 60 hours and the rescue operations are still underway for the third day on Friday to fish out the 8-year-old, who fell into a 400-feet-deep borewell in Mandvi village of Betul district in Madhya Pradesh.

The boy, Tanmay, was stuck at a depth of 35 ft to 40 ft after falling into the borewell on Tuesday evening, the officials said, adding no movement was seen there on Wednesday morning.

The earthmoving machines have so far dug a 25-ft-deep parallel tunnel. Hectic efforts were on to reach the child and rescue him, the officials said.

The incident took place at around 5 pm on Tuesday. The boy was playing in a field when he fell into the borewell which was dug recently, police earlier said.

The rescue operation continued through the night to save Tanmay. The administration, police and rescue teams were present on the spot, Betul Collector Amanbir Singh Bains said on Wednesday.

Work was underway to make a parallel tunnel to reach the boy, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also directed the officials to make adequate arrangements to bring out the boy safely.

