Home » News » India » 600 Maoist Supporters Surrender in Malkangiri, as Govt Schemes Blur Red Brigade's Appeal

600 Maoist Supporters Surrender in Malkangiri, as Govt Schemes Blur Red Brigade's Appeal

The supporters used to assist in violent activities and had a hand in the killing of security forces and civilians, besides supplying all kinds of logistics to Maoists, officials said

Advertisement

By: Mahendra Panigrahi

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 00:16 IST

Malkangiri, India

The surrendered militia and supporters exhibited their opposition to the Maoist ideology by burning uniforms and effigies during the programme held on the occasion. Pic/News18
The surrendered militia and supporters exhibited their opposition to the Maoist ideology by burning uniforms and effigies during the programme held on the occasion. Pic/News18

Over 600 active militia who provided support to Maoists have surrendered to Odisha Police and the BSF in Malkangiri. The 600 people included 400 active militia men who surrendered. These men hail from different villages under the Chitakonda block of Malkangiri district that were once considered a stronghold of the red rebels.

The supporters used to assist in violent activities and had a hand in the killing of security forces and civilians, besides supplying all kinds of logistics to Maoists, officials said.

The surrendered militia and supporters exhibited their opposition to the Maoist ideology by burning uniforms and effigies during the programme held on the occasion. They also shouted anti-Maoist slogans before a large group of media persons who were present at the venue.

Advertisement

“The state government has been providing several welfare schemes to us. We are taking benefit of the schemes related to health, education, etc. The police and BSF stand with us and are providing security to our life and property. Keeping this in mind, we helped the police and joined the mainstream of society," said a former Maoist supporter.

RELATED NEWS

Officials too say that the development initiatives of the Odisha government coupled with the strategic deployment of security forces inspired villagers to join the mainstream. A series of developmental works like the construction of new roads, bridges, medical facilities, installation of mobile towers, and projects to supply drinking water and electricity to all houses in the area have been executed so far.

These development works and the presence of security forces motivated the Maoist militia and sympathisers to join the mainstream, said Malkangiri superintendent of police Nitesh Wadhwani.

On June 12 this year about 50 active Maoist supporters had surrendered before the Odisha director general of police SK Bansal here.

Advertisement

Maoist supporters surrendered before the police on four other occasions too earlier, which have created a huge impact in the area and many others are considering ‘ghar wapsi’ (return to mainstream), the SP claimed.

More than two thousand Maoist supporters have reportedly surrendered to Malkangiri police within a year. If the Maoists surrender to the police, they get a reward amount according to their cadre. An area committee member (ACM) on surrendering will get Rs 4 lakh and upwards. Similarly, a party member cadre gets a reward amount of Rs 1 lakh. Through the state government’s rehabilitation scheme, they are given training of education, health, and skill development to help them move forward.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: December 22, 2022, 00:16 IST
last updated: December 22, 2022, 00:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora Among Stars Who Gave The Sexiest Swimwear Looks In 2022

+12PHOTOS

Taimur Ali Khan Turns Six: Here's A Roundup Of The Star Kid's Most Adorable And Cutest Pictures