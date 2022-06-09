622 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 More Deaths in Delhi, Positivity Rate Rises to 3.17%

Delhi logged 622 fresh Covid cases and two more deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate rose to 3.17 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here. With this, Delhi’s COVID-19 tally increased to 19,10,613 while the death toll rose to 26,216.

A total of 19,619 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.