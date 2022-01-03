66 of 2,000 on Board Mumbai-Goa Cordelia Cruise Test Positive for Covid

As many as 66 persons on board the Cordelia Cruise tested positive for Covid -19 on Monday. There were around 2,000 passengers in the Mumbai-Goa cruise ship, who were not allowed to disembark after a crew member was found positive for Covid.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted, “Out of 2000 samples tested from Cordelia cruise ship, 66 passengers tested positive for #COVID19 Respective collectors & MPT staff have been informed. Govt will take appropriate measures to discuss disembarking of passengers."

The local authorities had initially made it clear that no one would be allowed to disembark from the vessel until the testing process is completed. The testing of the passengers was necessitated after one crew member was found infected with the coronavirus on Sunday, an official said.

He said the exact number of passengers infected with the coronavirus would be known later in the day after the entire process of testing their samples is completed.

The Cordelia ship, operated by a private cruise liner firm, had arrived at the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) here from Mumbai on Sunday.

Rane on Sunday told reporters that the ship operator had been asked to conduct the tests of all the passengers, and they would not be allowed to disembark if they are found infected with the coronavirus.

On Sunday, Goa reported 388 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the state to 1,81,570, while one death raised the toll to 3,523, as per official data.

