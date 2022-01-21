67% Under the Age of 18 Consider Climate Change a Global Emergency: Report

According to the G20 People’s Climate Vote 2021 report, close to 67 per cent of the youth in India consider the climate crisis as a global emergency and are vocal about the pressing need for urgent policy creation and change.

Strong advocates for green development, the youth are ‘walking the talk’ by making climate conscious choices in their lifestyles such as buying sustainably sourced products and opting for eco-friendly transportation as well devoting their skills to harness innovative ideas to aid action towards the climate crisis.

According to the global report, youth across the world are more aware of the severity of climate change and are seeking urgent policy-action on the climate front more strongly.

Advertisement

In India, about 67 per cent of the young population under the age of 18 years considers climate change a global emergency, compared to about 58 per cent adults, according to the report.

In these next few years, these future voters will be influencing political decisions, so governments should consider their voices when making decisions that will affect them more and for longer than anyone else, reckoned the report. Going forward, youth across the world including in India are expected to play a crucial role in the climate-action space.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced Prajakta Koli, a popular youth icon, as its first youth climate champion in India.

Welcoming Prajakta, Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP India, said, “We are excited to have Prajakta on board as the UNDP India Youth Climate Champion. Young people are the leading voice to make the world more sustainable. Prajakta has a strong connect with millions of young Indians. I am sure her voice reaches the hearts of youth, and inspires them to take climate action."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.