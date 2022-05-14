673 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 4 More Deaths in Delhi; Positivity Rate 2.77%

Delhi on Saturday recorded 673 new Covid cases and four more deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 2.77 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. The city on Friday had also reported four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.

Delhi had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4. The city on Friday had recorded 899 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 1,032 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate was 3.64 percent. With 673 fresh cases reported on Saturday, the national capital’s overall Covid tally increased to 18,99,745 while the death toll mounted to 26,192.

A total of 24,317 tests were conducted a day earlier, according to the latest health bulletin. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The number of patients under home isolation was 3,122 on Saturday, the bulletin said, adding, that there were 3,936 active cases.

There are 9,581 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 154 (1.6 per cent) of them are occupied, it said. The number of containment zones as on Saturday stood at 1,706, according to the bulletin.

