7 Booked for Muzaffarpur Boiler Blast; Efforts On to Nab Them, Say Police

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief at the loss of lives in the incident and expressed condolences to the families of victims. (Image: ANI)
The accused have been booked under various IPC sections, including those relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

PTI
Muzaffarpur // Updated: December 27, 2021, 14:46 IST

An FIR has been lodged in connection with Sunday’s boiler blast in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur that claimed seven lives, an official said on Monday. Town Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Naresh Paswan, who is heading the investigation, said seven persons have been named as accused in the FIR.

These include Vikas Modi, owner of the noodles factory which got destroyed in the blast, his wife Shweta, manager Uday Shankar and other employees entrusted with the upkeep of the boiler. The accused have been booked under various IPC sections, including those relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Efforts were on to nab them, police said.

first published: December 27, 2021, 14:46 IST