7 Family Members, Including 6-yr-old Child, Die in Tragic Road Accident on Yamuna Expressway

Seven members of a family, including a 6-year-old child and three women, were killed and two others were injured after their car was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Yamuna Expressway. The incident occurred near milestone 68 in Mathura’s Naujheel area on Saturday morning, said reports, adding that the group was heading towards Noida from Hardoi.

The family members, who belonged to Sandila in Hardoi, were identified as Lalu Kumar, his wife Chutki, his three sons — Rajesh, Gopal and Sanjay, daughters-in-law and their two children, the Times of India reported.

The accident took place around 4 am when their was hit by an unidentified vehicle while on their way to Noida from a wedding.

Advertisement

Seven persons, including three men, three women, and a kid, were killed on the scene, according to SP (rural) Shireesh Chandra, while one male and a child were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. The collision has been reported to the police department. Probe is on.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.