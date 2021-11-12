7 Integrated Check Posts to Come Up Along Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan Border

Seven integrated check posts are likely to come up in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan border. The Chief Secretary has been asked to work on its development by Union Home Secretary in a 2-hour meeting held today.

Though there were checkpoints now Government plans to keep everything under one umbrella. This integrated check post will have customs and other things in it.

Chief Secretary has been also asked to complete fencing work as early as possible.

Money required for all this will be cleared on a war footing. It’s clear that Central Government is very serious about the border issue. West Bengal and Bangladesh have 2217 km long border and fencing is a big problem in various areas.

Sources state that in today’s meeting emphasis has been given on this point Stress has been given on double fencing. An integrated check post is required as it will help in controlling the smuggling aspect, say security experts.

