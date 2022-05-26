After Spending 7 Years in Hospital, with Multiple Surgeries, Bengaluru Woman Dies; Husband Suspects Foul Play

Poonam Rana, 35 years old, who lived the last six years of her life in a vegetative state, has died in Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. Her treatment was probably the longest hospital admissions in India.

Rejish Nair, Poonam’s husband, knocked at the door of every organisation he could think of in these seven years to save her. “But, my girl is gone now. All that pain she and the entire family suffered all these years has turned meaningless now," Rejish told News18.com.

Poonam walked into the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru for abdomen pain in October 2015. Then doctors suggested a procedure and gave an estimation of Rs 3.5 lakh for the same. That was probably the last time life was normal for the family.

Poonam, from Delhi, and was married to Rejish Nair, a native of Kerala. She worked for Accenture in Bengaluru and the couple lived there.

Rejish suspects foul play in the whole case. Soon after the said surgery, Poonam slipped into a comatose state and has been bedridden in the same hospital since then.

Manipal Hospital has issued a statement on her death: “She was admitted on October 2, 2015 to MICU. She has been taken care of since then and the best possible care has been provided to her all these years. She succumbed to the illness on May 24, 2022 at 12 pm despite the best efforts."

With more than 30 doctors attending to her until now, Poonam’s medical summary is over 30 pages. Rejish has informed the Jeevan Bima Nagar police station of Poonam’s death and has asked for an investigative autopsy and sample of viscera to be saved for further probe.

Poonam’s hospitalisation bill to date stands at Rs 10 crore.

He suspects poisoning to which he claims to have substantial evidence. “I haven’t received the complete case document from the hospital yet. The autopsy may happen. But I have decided to fight this injustice. The hospital out of sheer negligence shattered all our lives and killed my wife," Rejish told News18.

