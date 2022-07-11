7/11 Mumbai Train Blasts 16th Anniversary: Remembering The 2006 Local Train Bombings That Shook India

7/11 MUMBAI TRAIN BLASTS 16TH ANNIVERSARY: This July 11 marks the 16th anniversary of the Mumbai train blasts or 7/11 blasts that rocked the city in 2006. It was a series of seven bomb blasts that ripped through trains plying on the Suburban Railway’s Western Line in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The deadly blasts claimed the lives of roughly 200 people while injuring numerous others.

The seven bombs went off in quick succession within a span of approximately 11 minutes. They were reportedly packed inside seven pressure cookers and then were taken to different locations to carry out coordinated explosions. Investigations revealed that the perpetrators used a mixture of RDX and ammonium nitrate in the blasts.

The incident targeted the peak hour traffic with the first bomb detonating at around 6:20 pm that day when trains were packed with commuters.

Advertisement

The first explosion occurred inside the First Class compartment of a Western Railway train that was en route to Borivali.

This was followed by six more blasts that exploded in Bandra-Khar Road, Mira Road-Bhayander, Borivali, Matunga-Mahim Junction, and Jogeshwar-Mahim Junction. Of the seven blasts, most shattered moving trains while two of them went off at stations.

Following the blasts, the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested 13 people in connection with the bombings between July and October 2006. They were booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOCA) act.

The Supreme Court began the trial in the train blasts in 2007 and gave its verdict in September 2015. The MCOCA court found 12 of the 13 accused guilty in the case while one was acquitted of all charges. Five of the convicts were sentenced to death while the other seven were given life imprisonment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.