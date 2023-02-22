A 75-year-old man was on Wednesday found lying in a pool of blood at his residence in south Delhi’s Freedom Fighter Enclave. The deceased, identified as Satish Kumar Bhardwaj, was a retired engineer from MCD and was found dead with an injury to the head. Within 24 hours, police arrested two men in the murder and robbery case.

The accused Ravi Kumar (28) and Dharmendra (26) were employed by the victim for whitewash work at his house. After killing Satish, the duo fled from the spot with some silver ornaments and coins.

During the course of the investigation, exhibits were lifted from the crime spot and some CCTV footage from nearby locations was analysed to ascertain the entry and exit of the accused persons.

The neighbours and family members of the deceased were examined in detail and it was then revealed that some people were engaged in whitewashing the house just a week ago. Hence, the photos of both accused were collected and accordingly the local sources were deployed and human intelligence was collected.

Through surveillance and technical analysis, location of the suspects was zeroed down. A raid was conducted and both accused were arrested by the cops. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime and told that they had hit the plier on the head of the victim. One silver kada, small silver khadau, coins, two hammers/cutters (weapon of offence) were recovered from them.

The victim is survided by two sons and a daughter. One of his sons lives in the US, while the other is an Army officer. The daughter lives in Vaishali.

