By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 29, 2022, 15:22 IST

Karnataka, India

A mega event was planned to highlight the Bommai government's achievements in the last 1 year which has to cancelled. (File PTI Photo)

The stage was set for a big bash for Bommai that had to be called off in the last moment. While the last-minute cancellation was a blow to the ruling Bommai government in Karnataka and his supporters, there was someone who might have got the RSVP a bit too late – the caterers for the event.

According to a report by The Times of India, even though the event was off, heaps of food was kept ready for the bash for the Karnataka CM to mark his one year in office. “750 kgs of piping hot pulao, 250 Kgs of curd rice and nearly 1.2 lakh pieces of the sweet – Baadushah" were ready to be served according to the report.

The event was to take place in a bid to highlight the Bommai government’s achievements in the last 1 year. An event was planned at the Vidhan Soudha and a mega rally was planned in Doddaballapura, some 40 km from Bengaluru city, on July 28, the date on which exactly a year ago Bommai took over the mantle of power from B S Yediyurappa.

The mega event named ‘Janotsava’ or festival of people was said to have been an event to mobilise lakhs of beneficiaries of state government’s schemes and a massive show of strength with tens of thousands expected to participate.

The cancellation however came after a mid-night press conference by the Chief Minister after an BJP Yuva Morcha worker was hacked to death in Mangalore. He said “I apologise to people who were eager to attend the events, also to party leaders, ministers and workers who had worked for organising it. We had to cancel it as my conscience did not approve."

last updated: July 29, 2022, 15:22 IST