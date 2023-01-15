1st Time Out of Delhi, Army Day Celebrations in Bengaluru Today; Grand Parade, Fly-past to Take Place

In a first, Army Day celebrations have been moved out of the national capital and would be held in Bengaluru. Delhi has been hosting the Army Day celebrations since 1949. According to the Station Commander of the Southern Command, from this year on, the annual celebrations will be held at the various field commands in the country to facilitate deeper connection with civil society.

“This time, the Army Day parade will be held in Bengaluru under the aegis of the Southern Army Command.," Brigadier Lalit Sharma, SC, SM, Station Commander of Pangode Military Station, had announced earlier this week. He also said that the Army Day marks a day to salute soldiers who laid down their lives to protect the country and its citizens.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year. It was on this day in 1949 that General K M Cariappa took over as the First Indian Commander in Chief of the Army.

As a prelude to the Army Day, the Pangode Military Station earlier put on display the latest sophisticated weapons in use by the armed forces and also highlighted the welfare activities it was carrying out in Kerala.

The Army Day parade this year will witness eight marching contingents, including a horse-mounted cavalry one from the Army Service Corps and a military band composed of regimental brass bands. The parade will witness a fly-past of Dhruv and Rudra helicopters, according to Brigadier K. Somashankar, Officiating General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra sub area. A music performance by a military band has also been arranged.

The day before army day is known Armed Forces Veterans Day and on Saturday, the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar paid homage at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the occasion.

