Barmer Bus Accident: 11 Burnt to Death, 20 Injured after Bus-Truck Collision in Rajasthan; PM Modi Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 2L

Eleven people were burnt to death and several others were injured after an overcrowded bus and a truck collided in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed the District Collector regarding relief and rescue operations and has asked him to ensure medical treatment of the injured.

Prime Minister office announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the accident at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway and the injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each.

Superintendent of police, SP Deepak Bhargava confirmed to ANI that a total of eight have died so far in the collision near Pachpadra in Rajasthan’s Barmer. The bus caught fire after the collision which resulted in deaths. As many as 23 others have been injured who are being treated and two of them are in a critical condition. However, after the collision the fire was immediately brought under control by fire tenders.

