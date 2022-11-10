8 Ex-Indian Navy Officers 'Charged with Espionage' in Qatar, Say Unconfirmed Reports; Plot by Pak Likely

The emergence of unsubstantiated reports claiming that the eight former Indian Navy personnel, who have been in detention in Qatar for more than 70 days, have been charged with espionage have triggered concerns in India.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, over the past few days, posts by Pakistani users on social media and on Pakistani forums have claimed the men were facing charges of espionage. The report further stated that people familiar with the matter, however, rubbished these claims.

“This clearly appears to be an attempt to muddy the waters. Some of these social media posts even claimed the Indians were held following a tip-off from the Pakistani side, so one can clearly infer who is behind the mischief," one of the people cited above was quoted as saying.

A report in Indian Express stated that India had sent a senior official to the capital Doha in October end to assist its embassy’s officials in securing the release of the personnel. The charges against these ex-navy officers remain unknown.

These officers were employed by a Qatar company named Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services to provide training and services such as logistics and equipment maintenance to the Qatari Emiri Navy.

