8 Kg Gold Worth Over Rs 4 Crore, Rs 75 lakh in Cash Seized from Ganja Trader in Odisha

The Ganjam Police have arrested a Ganja trader and seized 8.5 kg of gold worth more than Rs 4 crore and Rs 75 lakh cash from his house at Khajapalli in Khallikote of Ganjam district.

The police have intensified the investigation and formed a team to probe the financial transaction of the accused Rajanikanta Patnaik.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team apprehended Patnaik while he was smuggling ganja. The police have also seized 34 kg of ganja and 10 kg of opium from his possession. The Ganjam Additional SP and Chhatrapur SDPO will lead the team. Police will take the help of STF for more investigation into this connection.

Brijesh Ray, SP, Ganjam said, “We have gathered all the information about the incident. We have also formed a team for more investigation on the financial transaction. We will also quiz the son of the accused in this connection. He will be interrogated during the two-day remand period."

Advertisement

“Rajnikant has been trading ganja for last 40 years. Why police have not taken action yet. Whatever it may be, it is a success of the Ganjam Police. So strict action should be taken against the accused," said a resident Shambunath Pani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.