8 Killed, 3 Critical as SUV Returning from Wedding Collides with Parked Truck in UP's Sidharthnagar

In a tragic incident, at least eight people were killed after an SUV returning from a wedding procession collided with a stationary truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Sidharthnagar on Sunday.

The SUV was carrying 11 people when the accident took place near Jogia Kotwali area.

Three people are critical and have been referred to the district hospital in Gorakhpur.

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the road accident. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.