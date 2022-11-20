8 Killed After Speeding Truck Rams Into Crowd in Bihar’s Vaishali; PM Announces Ex-gratia

At least eight people died including children after they were mowed down allegedly by a speeding truck in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Sunday, sources said.

The incident took place when scores of locals were standing on state’s Mahanar-Hajipur highway near Sultanpur. They were attending a pooja in the village.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased.

Advertisement

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also condoled the deaths and wished the injured a speedy recovery. “Deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of the death of several people in a road accident in Hajipur tonight. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to their families to bear this loss," he tweeted.

Pratima Kumari, a local Congress MLA said that at least 10-12 people were killed in the incident. She also said that locals were claiming that the driver was drunk. A local said the truck rammed into the crowd killing 8-10 people.

The police officials have reached the spot. Further details are awaited.

Read all the Latest India News here